Nancy Pelosi, first female US House speaker, to retire from Congress

Powerful Democrat Pelosi, 85, says she will not seek re-election, but she will finish the final year of her term.

Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has announced that she will not seek re-election, retiring from Congress at the end of her term in early 2027.

Pelosi, who has been serving in Congress since 1987, paid tribute to her home city of San Francisco in a video message on Thursday as she announced her decision.

“I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,” Pelosi, 85, said.

“With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative.”

Seen as one of the most powerful figures in the modern Democratic Party, Pelosi served stints as House speaker, from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.

At the end of her second tenure, she stepped down from the House leadership of the Democratic Party, paving the way for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to become minority leader and potential speaker if Democrats regain control of the chamber.

As legislative leader, Pelosi pursued left-of-centre policies. Among her most notable achievements was shepherding former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010, through the House.

Pelosi opposed the Iraq war in 2003, but has been a staunch supporter of Israel.