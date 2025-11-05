What does Mamdani’s win mean for the future of the Democratic Party?

Supporters say Mamdani offers bold blueprint for Democrats in age of Trump, even as some top officials remain reticent.

New York, United States – A bellwether or an anomaly?

That is the question that has surrounded Zohran Mamdani, whose campaign crescendoed on Tuesday with a thumping victory over former governor of New York state, Andrew Cuomo, in the mayoral election.

Mamdani promised a new vision: a reorientation of the Democratic Party towards working-class Americans, while not sacrificing viewpoints formerly rejected by the mainstream.

Cuomo called it a “civil war”, pitting “moderates” like himself and upstart progressives like Mamdani.

The themes were omnipresent on election day. To Michael Blackman, a 68-year-old voter in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, going against the “establishment” was a top issue in the election.

“Even if he cannot fulfil all the promises that he made, at least [Mamdani] has ideals,” Blackman told Al Jazeera.

Cuomo, to him, represents the “same old, same old” status quo that has long dominated liberal politics, a fact underscored by the wealthy donors he shares with President Donald Trump and his last-minute endorsement.

In a statement on Tuesday, Justice Democrats, an organisation that has supported progressive candidates across the country, said, “Zohran’s victory should put every single entrenched, corporate Democrat on notice – if you’re not serving the interests of everyday people, your time in office is limited.”

The Mamdani campaign and his top allies have also not shied away from framing his victory as a shot across the bow they hope will resonate far beyond the city’s five boroughs.

Advertisement

“It’s that important to send this message, not just to New York City, not just to New York state,” state Senator Michael Gianaris said, standing beside Mamdani on the eve of the election, “not just to the United States, not just to the president of the United States … but to the whole world”.

“That when the people stick together, they can do anything,” he said.

A new model?

What lessons will be taken from Mamdani’s campaign remain to be seen.

Nationally, some top Democrats have been reticent to embrace the 34-year-old, fearing his views, including his affiliation with the political organisation Democratic Socialists of America and his staunch support for Palestinian rights, could alienate their voters in the midterm elections in 2026.

At the top of that list has been US Senator Chuck Schumer, who has remained neutral in the race.

But Trip Yang, a Democratic strategist, said regardless of endorsements, Democrats will be closely watching the race for trail markings of a path forward after the party’s rout in the presidential and legislative elections last year.

Yang disagreed with the characterisation of a “civil war” between old guard Democrats and upstarts like Mamdani. That would require Cuomo to raise an army of Democratic endorsers, which has not emerged.

Instead, he said Mamdani’s victory shows the direction the party is heading – whether its leaders like it or not; a transformation where labels are less important and a diversity of views is more accepted.

“It doesn’t really matter if you run as a Democratic Socialist, as a moderate, [or] as [a] conservative. The reality is that voters care if you are a disciplined candidate who can speak to their most pressing issue,” Yang said.

“In New York City, it’s affordability … But it’s about finding that one issue and relentlessly focusing on messaging on it in a positive way,” he added.

He said Mamdani’s model of being a constant presence in communities across the city, and his willingness to engage with hostile media, should also be replicated by Democrats.

“A lot of Democrats just go to safe political spaces,” he said.

‘Defining issue of our time’

For Daniel Wortel-London, a visiting professor of history at Bard College in Brooklyn, Mamdani’s success underscored that “affordability is the defining issue of our time”.

Democrats have historically found success when they focus on “bread-and-butter issues like affordability and economic security”, he said.

But that does not need to come at the expense of a commitment to other progressive ideals.

Advertisement

“Mamdani has figured out how to combine those priorities with the moral urgency of social justice that animates many progressives,” Wortel-London said.

“If Democrats want to bridge their internal divisions and rebuild a broad coalition, they’ll need to take a page from Mamdani’s playbook,” he said.

For many, those ideals have been exemplified in Mamdani’s support for Palestinian rights and his condemnation of the genocide in Gaza.

That has been the subject of a wave of attacks from Cuomo, who has called Mamdani anti-Semitic and a “terrorist sympathiser”.

While Mamdani has clarified some of his positions, for example, backing away from using the term “globalise the intifada”, he has remained resolute in his support for Palestine and his criticism of Israel.

“I appreciate the fact that he has principles that are guiding him,” Mamdani supporter Shabnam Salehezadehi told Al Jazeera on the night before the election.

Mamdani’s success aligns with a surge in support for Palestinians among Democrats, driven largely by the war in Gaza, even as many top members of the party continue to support the supply of military assistance to Israel.

“Mamdani sees the humanity in Palestinians; he sees the genocide for what it is,” Salehezadehi said.

‘Prove us right’

To be sure, the success of Mamdani’s campaign is only the beginning.

He faces a mountain of hurdles in enacting his agenda when he takes office in January, particularly if he seeks to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy New Yorkers to pay for some of his top pledges, including universal childcare.

“That said,” explained historian Wortel-London, “history shows it’s not impossible to win those fights. Even Mayor Bloomberg, a Republican, managed to secure tax increases when he demonstrated effective, disciplined leadership.”

“If Mamdani can do the same, he may surprise people with how much he can accomplish.”

For 34-year-old Samad Ahmed, a cybersecurity consultant, Mamdani’s candidacy has been transformative, inspiring him to vote in a local election for the first time.

But he knows public opinion can be fickle. Failure to deliver could cause blowback for the brand of politics Mamdani has championed.

“Personally, I’ve never felt like there was a right candidate to vote for, someone that represents me as a New Yorker,” Ahmed told Al Jazeera from Jackson Heights, Queens.

“But it’s up to him to prove us right,” he said.

“Otherwise, he’ll be out the door very soon. That’s how New Yorkers are. That’s how Americans are.”

Additional reporting by Andy Hirschfeld.