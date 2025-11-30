BREAKING,
Netanyahu writes to Israeli president requesting pardon in corruption cases

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump welcomed Netanyahu for his fourth visit to the White House, where the two leaders met to discuss the latest U.S. backed plans to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Published On 30 Nov 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested presidential pardon amid ongoing corruption cases.

The Israeli president’s office on Sunday said Netanyahu submitted a request for pardon to President Isaac Herzog.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump said Herzog should pardon Netanyahu in the corruption cases.

Netanyahu is up against three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019, which include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

More to come…

