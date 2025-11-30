Netanyahu writes to Israeli president requesting pardon in corruption cases

Click here to share on social media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested presidential pardon amid ongoing corruption cases.

The Israeli president’s office on Sunday said Netanyahu submitted a request for pardon to President Isaac Herzog.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump said Herzog should pardon Netanyahu in the corruption cases.

Netanyahu is up against three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019, which include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

