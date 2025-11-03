News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,348

Here are the key events from day 1,348 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

epa12495757 Soldiers salute as they visit the graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the armed conflict with Russia at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Western Ukraine, 31 October 2025, as Ukrainian Greek Catholics mark All Saints' Day and Day of the Dead amid the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/MYKOLA TYS
Soldiers salute as they visit the graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russia's war at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv [Mykola Tys/EPA]



Published On 3 Nov 2025

Here is how things stand on Monday, November 3, 2025:

Fighting

  • Russia fired a wave of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, including two children, the Kyiv Independent reported.
  • The attacks cut electricity to nearly 60,000 residents in the southern front-line region of Zaporizhia, Ukrainian authorities said.
  • Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on one of Russia’s main Black Sea oil ports, Tuapse, causing a fire and damaging at least two foreign vessels there, according to local officials.
  • The overnight attack on Sunday forced the temporary closure of dozens of Russian airports, chiefly in the country’s south and west, for safety reasons, Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on Telegram.
Ukrainians attend a knife-fighting training for civilians organized by the Center for Training Citizens for National Resistance in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 01 November 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
Ukrainians attend knife-fighting training for civilians, organised by the Centre for Training Citizens for National Resistance in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine [Sergey Kozlov/EPA]

Weapons

  • United States President Donald Trump said that he is not considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to obtain the long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia.

Sanctions

  • Turkiye’s largest oil refineries are buying more non-Russian oil in response to the latest Western sanctions on Russia, two people with direct knowledge of the matter and several industry sources told the Reuters news agency. Turkiye is a major buyer of Russian crude, along with China and India.

Politics and diplomacy

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the continuing deadly Russian attacks on his country proved that Moscow was aiming to “inflict harm” on civilians, and announced that Kyiv had beefed up its air defences in response.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “painstaking work” on the details of a possible agreement is needed to resolve the war in Ukraine, and not a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

