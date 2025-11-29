Corbyn’s new party faces crisis as cofounder skips first day of conference

Internal rifts deepen in Corbyn’s Your Party as cofounder Zahra Sultana skips first day of conference amid expulsions from the party.

Veteran British socialist Jeremy Corbyn’s new left-wing political party faced a new crisis after its cofounder, Zarah Sultana, pledged to skip the first day of its inaugural conference.

Corbyn had called for members to “come together” at the opening of the conference on Saturday, with the party seeking to move on from a messy launch and become a viable left-wing challenger to the governing Labour Party.

“As a party, we’ve got to come together and be united because division and disunity will not serve the interests of the people that we want to represent,” Corbyn told the conference in the northwestern English city of Liverpool.

A few hours later, a spokesperson for Sultana said that she would not enter the conference hall on Saturday in protest at one of her supporters being denied entry to the event and several others being expelled from the party over alleged membership of the far-left Socialist Workers Party.

“I’m disappointed to see on the morning of our founding conference, people who have travelled from all over the country, spent a lot of money on their train fare, on hotels, on being able to participate in this conference, being told that they have been expelled,” she told UK’s Press Association news agency.

“That is a culture that is reminiscent of the Labour Party, how there were witch hunts on the eve of conference, how members were treated with contempt.”

Corbyn, 76, and Sultana, 32, both former Labour MPs, have been in frequent dispute since they announced the party in July.

A spokesperson for the new party, currently called Your Party, defended the expulsions.

“Members of another national political party signed up to Your Party in contravention of clearly stated membership rules – and these rules were enforced,” the spokesperson said.

This is the latest blow for a party hoping to make gains on the left as British politics fractures into a multiparty system and Labour moves rightward on some issues.

Two of the four independent MPs who initially signed up later quit over the divisions, which have included a row over a botched membership launch and threats of legal action.

Over the course of the conference, members are set to choose the party’s official name and decide whether it should have a single leader or be led by its members.