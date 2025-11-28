Tunisia hands long prison sentences to opposition, business, media figures

A court sentences suspects over charges on ‘conspiracy against state security’ and ‘belonging to a terrorist group’.

Dozens of Tunisian political figures have been sentenced on appeal to up to 45 years in prison for plotting against the state, according to local media reports.

Friday’s verdict, which is related to a trial rights groups have condemned as politically motivated, comes amid a European call for the release of detained dissidents.

The case was over charges of “conspiracy against state security” and “belonging to a terrorist group”, according to local media reports.

“The Court of Appeal in Tunis issued a final ruling early Friday against the defendants in what is known as the conspiracy against the state case,” said radio station Mosaique FM, quoting an official source, adding the terms ranged from five to 45 years.

Nearly 40 defendants, many of whom are critics of President Kais Saied, were sentenced to up to 66 years in April for “conspiracy against state security” and “belonging to a terrorist group”.

Meanwhile, Saied on Friday condemned a European Parliament resolution on human rights calling for the release of his critics as “blatant interference”.

The European Union Parliament resolution, voted by an overwhelming majority the day before, called for the release of Sonia Dahmani, a lawyer and popular critic of Saied, who was freed from prison on Thursday but remained under judicial supervision.

“The European Parliament (resolution) is a blatant interference in our affairs,” Saied said in a video statement.

“They can learn lessons from us on rights and freedoms.”

Saied’s condemnation also came two days after he summoned the EU’s ambassador for “failing to respect diplomatic rules” in the North African country.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday to protest against what they call Saied’s escalating authoritarianism and the jailing of government critics.

At least 2,000 people, wearing black and carrying whistles and red ribbons, marched through Tunis, chanting slogans, including “the people want the fall of the regime” and “no fear no terror, the street belongs to the people”.

The Dahmani case

Dahmani, 60, was arrested by masked men in May 2024 and faced charges in several cases over her comments on radio and television denouncing racism in Tunisia.

She was convicted in at least three cases in recent months, including under a law Saied enacted in 2022 to ban “spreading false news”.

The EU Parliament’s resolution also called for the repeal of the law, “which has led to prosecutions for expressions of opinion, and of all abusive legislation used to limit freedoms”.

It also demanded the release of “all those detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression, including political prisoners and human rights defenders” in Tunisia.

Saied was elected in 2019 after Tunisia emerged as the only fledgling democracy to emerge in the years that followed the Arab Spring in 2011.

In 2021, he staged a sweeping power grab, and human rights groups have since warned of a rollback on freedoms.