Israeli forces, Syrians clash in Damascus countryside; casualties reported

Local sources tell Al Jazeera that nine people were killed and others wounded in Israeli artillery and missile strikes targeting the town of Beit Jinn; Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

Another Israeli incursion into Syrian territory in the Damascus countryside at dawn has reportedly caused casualties on both sides.

Local sources told Al Jazeera on Friday that nine Syrians people were killed and others wounded in Israeli artillery and missile strikes targeting the town of Beit Jinn.

Clashes between the residents and the invading Israeli force erupted after the incursion. Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured.

Israeli sources initially reported that two of its soldiers were wounded, while two Syrian civilians were killed. The sources added that Israeli forces arrested three Syrians before withdrawing.

Other reports say six Israeli soldiers were wounded, three of them seriously.

Israeli news outlet Yedioth Ahronoth said reports indicate that an Israeli force that had entered the Syrian village of Beit Jinn was surrounded, prompting air strikes and artillery shelling to extract and force its withdrawal. This resulted in the deaths of several Syrians and injuries to others.

The area had witnessed an exchange of fire involving Israeli military helicopters after an Israeli force entered the town.

Israeli incursions, bombings and abductions in Syria

The Israeli army frequently carries out ground incursions into Syrian territory in Quneitra province in the occupied Golan Heights and Damascus countryside governorates.

Israeli military incursions have become more brazen, more frequent and more violent since Israel expanded its occupation of southern Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Advertisement

Israel seized territory in the Syrian Golan Heights following the 1967 war and has held it ever since. However, following the fall of al-Assad, Israel violated a 1974 agreement and again invaded its neighbour’s territory, occupying more land along the border as part of a “buffer zone”, including the strategically vital summit of Jabal al-Sheikh.

Israel was already bombing Syria before the fall of al-Assad, an ally of its regional enemy Iran. But instead of seeking to start on a new path with Syria, Israel has doubled down on its bombing campaign and increased the number of strikes this year, including in the capital, Damascus, leading to the deaths of several Syrian soldiers and hitting the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance with Israel’s troops in illegally occupied territory in southern Syria angered Damascus, and raised further doubts over whether a security deal between the two countries can be agreed.

Netanyahu’s visit – accompanied by several of his senior officials – signalled that he is not planning to shift from his hardline position on Syria, despite encouragement from the United States.

Across Quneitra province, the Israeli military’s tanks have established checkpoints and patrols, even setting up gates. They stop and search civilians, and some are abducted.

Described by Israel as security operations, Syrian authorities and human rights groups refer to such incidents as abductions or unlawful arrests. As many as 40 people have reportedly been detained in recent weeks.

As well as repeated Israeli bombardments and incursions, the fledgling government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been contending with keeping a lid on eruptions of sectarian violence in a nation ravaged by 14 years of ruinous civil war, as the country comes out of its isolation to rejoin the international fold, securing critical economic lifelines.