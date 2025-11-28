Death toll from flooding in southern Thailand reaches at least 145

Human toll rises as flooding leaves trail of damage and causes severe disruption, leaving thousands of people stranded.

The death toll from devastating floods across southern Thailand has risen to 145, with more than 100 people killed in the hard-hit Songkhla province alone, according to the government.

Devastating flooding has overwhelmed southern Thailand this week, particularly in the Hat Yai district, near the border with Malaysia.

The “total deaths across the southern provinces is 145”, with Songkhla accounting for 110, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told a news conference on Friday, updating earlier figures.

He said search and rescue efforts have become more successful as floodwaters started to recede further.

News reports showed rescuers gained more access to residential areas that had previously been submerged under high water, and recovered more bodies, particularly in Hat Yai, the largest city in the south.

The Songkhla province recorded a sharp increase in the death toll after flooding began to subside.

The flooding caused severe disruption, leaving thousands of people stranded, rendering streets impassable and submerging low-rise buildings and vehicles.

The Meteorological Department said rainfall has decreased in the south but warned of thunderstorms in some areas.

Videos and photos from the affected areas on Friday show damaged roads, fallen power poles, household appliances and debris washed away by floodwaters piled along the streets.

Abandoned cars were overturned or stacked atop one another, apparently swept away by powerful currents.