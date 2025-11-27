Train collision in China kills 11 railway maintenance workers: Reports

Eleven people were killed and two others injured when a train smashed into railway maintenance workers in southwestern China, state-run media reports.

The train, which was being used to conduct tests involving seismic equipment when the accident happened, struck the workers as it travelled along a curved section of track at Luoyangzhen station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, early on Thursday morning, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“After the accident, the railway authorities immediately activated the emergency response plan and, together with the local government, organised rescue efforts and medical treatment for the injured,” Xinhua said.

A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, according to the agency.

Rail operations at Luoyangzhen station have returned to normal following the accident, while medical treatment for the injured is “proceeding in an orderly manner”, the state news outlet said.

China, which has one of the world’s biggest rail networks, has experienced several deadly train accidents in recent years, although fatal incidents have become much less frequent in recent decades.

In 2022, a train derailed near Rongjiang county in Guizhou province after hitting debris from a landslide, killing a conductor and injuring eight other people, state media said.

In 2020, one person was killed and 127 others injured in a train derailment in Chenzhou in the central province of Hunan, according to state media.

China’s most recent train disaster with mass casualties occurred in 2011, when a high-speed train collided with a stationary locomotive in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, killing 40 people and injuring nearly 200.

Prior to that, some 66 people were killed when two passenger trains collided near Zibo in eastern China’s Shandong province in 2008.