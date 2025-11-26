Two US National Guard troops shot to death in Washington, DC: Governor

Police say they have one suspect in custody as Donald Trump promises ‘very steep price’ for perpetrator of shooting.

Two West Virginia National Guard troops have reportedly been killed in a shooting near the White House in Washington, DC, according to the state’s governor.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote that he remains in contact with federal officials in the United States capital as an investigation into the shooting unfolds.

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Morrisey wrote.

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country,” he added. “West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

On his online platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump pledged the perpetrator would pay a “very steep price”.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote in his post.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

The motives behind the shooting remain unclear. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had said that her office is working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC,” Noem said.

Local police had said that one suspect was in custody after the shooting that took place downtown, near the White House.

The police initially told people to avoid the area of the shooting but subsequently said the scene was “secured”.

Trump deployed federal troops to Washington in August in a campaign that he said aims to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

Last week, a federal judge, Jia Cobb, ruled to suspend the National Guard deployment in the capital, on the basis that Trump had exceeded the authority of the executive branch.

Critics had accused the president of using National Guard troops for domestic law enforcement, in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

Cobb’s order suspending the National Guard deployment, however, has been paused for 21 days, to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

Trump was not at the White House at the time of the shooting. He had left for Florida to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera correspondent Rosiland Jordan noted heavy security presence at the scene of the shooting.

“What we’re seeing are lots of DC police, lots of Secret Service, uniformed agents, members of the National Guard, who are all surrounding a perimeter around what’s called the Farragut West metro station,” Jordan said.

This is a developing story. More details to come…