Two US National Guard troops have been shot in Washington, DC

Local police in Washington, DC, say they have one suspect in custody and that the scene near White House is secure.

Click here to share on social media

Two National Guard troops have been shot in Washington, DC, a senior US official has confirmed, without providing additional details.

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Noem did not share information about the condition of the troops.

She added that her agency is working with law enforcement to investigate the matter.

Local police had said that one suspect was in custody after the shooting that took place downtown, near the White House.

The police initially told people to avoid the area of the shooting but subsequently said the scene was “secured”.

US President Donald Trump deployed federal troops to Washington in August in a campaign that he said aims to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

Last week, a federal judge, Jia Cobb, ruled to suspend the National Guard deployment in the capital, on the basis that Trump had exceeded the authority of the executive branch.

Critics had accused the president of using National Guard troops for domestic law enforcement, in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

Cobb’s order suspending the National Guard deployment, however, has been paused for 21 days, to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

Trump was not at the White House at the time of the shooting. He had left for Florida to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

This is a developping story. More details to come…