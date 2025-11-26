Georgia judge drops election interference case against Trump

Judge Scott McAfee in the southern state of Georgia rules that the case against Trump ‘is hereby dismissed in its entirety’.

A Georgia prosecutor has dropped pending charges against Donald Trump over allegations of 2020 election interference by the United States president and his allies.

Judge Scott McAfee granted the request to terminate the prosecution on Wednesday, putting an end to the last set of criminal charges against Trump.

“This case is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” McAfee wrote.

Trump faced four indictments in 2024, while he was out of office. Only one of the cases, in New York, proceeded to a trial.

He was found guilty of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment to an adult film actress and sentenced to “unconditional discharge”, escaping any penalty like fines, probation or jail time.

Two sets of federal charges against him — one over allegations of election meddling and another containing accusations of mishandling secret government documents — were dropped after Trump was re-elected president in November of last year.

The prosecution in the Georgia case had already faced a setback when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the case for having a romantic relationship with one of her top deputies.

The case in Georgia centred on a call by Trump with the state’s top election official Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 vote in which he said he wants to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the election.

Trump had rejected the victory of his would-be successor, former President Joe Biden, falsely alleging that widespread voter fraud was behind the results.

Advertisement

In 2023, Willis charged Trump and 16 of his allies who challenged the election result in the state with racketeering and a string of crimes related to the vote.

The US president – who made a stunning come back to the White House earlier this year – has always denied any wrongdoing in the cases against him, calling them a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…