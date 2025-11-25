Timeline: 26 years of fraught US-Venezuela relations

US-Venezuela relations have reached one of their most volatile moments in decades. Here is how we got here.

Tense relationships between Venezuela and the United States have been exacerbated after reports of possible US military action in the Latin American nation.

On Monday, the US designated Venezuela’s “Cartel de los Soles” a foreign “terrorist” organisation, which it claims is led by President Nicolas Maduro. Washington has not provided any proof for its claims. Cartel de los Soles is actually a term Venezuelans use to refer to officials engaged in corruption, ands is not an organised cartel.

Several airlines have cancelled flights to Venezuela following a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration about a “potentially hazardous situation” in Venezuelan airspace.

The advisory came after months of military buildup in the Caribbean Sea as part of what the US said were efforts to counter narcotics. Meanwhile, the top US military officer, Dan Caine, has been visiting the Caribbean region.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he had authorised the CIA spy agency to carry out secret operations in Venezuela, bringing into the spotlight the history of US intervention in Latin America.

A strike on Venezuelan territory would constitute a major escalation of the months-long US operation in the region, which has seen more than 80 people killed in a series of strikes on boats accused of trafficking drugs.

President Maduro has denounced the US actions. On Monday, the Venezuelan government dubbed the “terror” designation of the alleged drug cartel as a “ridiculous lie” aimed at justifying “an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela”.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, he has escalated attacks on Venezuela, reversing his predecessor Joe Biden’s policy of engaging with Maduro.

But the roots of distrust and tension between Washington and Caracas go back a quarter of a century, following leftist former President Hugo Chavez’s ascension to power in 1999. Maduro took over as president following Chavez’s death in 2013.

Here is a timeline of the deteriorating relations between Venezuela and the US since Trump started his second term in January 2025 – and how Washington’s approach towards the South American nation since the late 1990s has led to this moment.

Before the rise of socialist President Chavez, Caracas and Washington largely maintained close economic ties. US companies invested in the oil sector in the early 20th century, and, by the 1920s, the US became the biggest market for Venezuela’s oil exports.

But Chavez’s nationalisation of the oil industry and vocal stance against US imperial interests in Latin America soured the ties. In 2007, Chavez pushed out US oil giants ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, as part of his efforts to make the state oil company gain a majority stake in all new oil projects. Chevron, another US oil major, however, continues to operate.

Here’s a snapshot of Venezuela-US ties over the past 25 years:

1999 – Chavez takes office

Campaigning on an anti-establishment, anti-US platform, Hugo Chavez is elected president and launches the so-called Bolivarian Revolution. His early moves to rewrite the constitution and later to nationalise the oil sector set Venezuela and the US on a collision course.

2000s – Escalation and hostility

US-Venezuela ties deteriorate as Chavez strengthens ties with Russia, China and Iran.

Venezuela expels US-backed NGOs and diplomats, and accuses Washington of destabilisation efforts. The US criticises Venezuela over authoritarianism and restrictions on the media.

Domestically, Chavez’s government expands social programmes, funded by high oil prices, but economic mismanagement and corruption begin to undermine growth.

2002 – The coup attempt

A short-lived coup removes Chavez for 48 hours. Venezuela accuses the US of supporting the plot – a charge Washington denies. This event lays the foundation for two decades of distrust.

2013 – Maduro’s rise

Following the death of Hugo Chavez, Maduro — his long-time deputy — narrowly wins the presidency in elections. His tenure is immediately marked by economic decline, corruption scandals and worsening relations with the US.

2014 – 2015 – First major US sanctions

Amid growing protests and allegations of human rights abuses, the US imposes visa restrictions and sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

This is a turning point: Sanctions exacerbate the economic crisis, and Venezuela begins to experience severe shortages of food and medicine. Inflation skyrockets, and migration out of the country surges.

2017-2019 – Economic crisis

​​The US blocks Venezuela’s access to its financial markets and bans the purchase of Venezuelan debt. Sanctions on oil imports intensify as Venezuela’s economy collapses under hyperinflation and years of mismanagement. In 2019, inflation peaks at 345 percent. In April 2025, it stands at 172 percent.

2018 – Maduro’s disputed re-election

Maduro’s controversial 2018 re-election leads to a political crisis. Key opposition candidates were barred from running, prompting a boycott of the elections by most of the opposition.

Opposition figure Juan Guaido declares himself interim president, winning recognition from the US and dozens of allies. Washington expands sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil, gold, mining and banking sectors.

2024 — A rerun of 2018

Six years later, Maduro again won a disputed election, against independent opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition showed vote tallies from several booths that appeared to suggest a comfortable win for Gonzales, disputing the result announced by election authorities in Maduro’s favour. The United Nations criticised the conduct of the election.

The then US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Gonzalez had won. Several leftist Latin American governments, including, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia also questioned the official results and called for a recount.