Afghanistan says Pakistan bombed Khost, killing nine children and a woman

Government spokesman says the attack in Khost destroyed a civilian home, killing five boys, four girls and a woman.

Click here to share on social media

Authorities in Afghanistan say Pakistani forces have bombed a house in the country’s southeastern Khost province, killing at least nine children and a woman.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban administration, said on Tuesday that the attack took place at midnight (19:30 GMT) in the Gurbuz district of Khost province.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir,” Mujahid wrote in a post on X.

“As a result, nine children [five boys and four girls] and one woman were martyred, and his house was destroyed,” he added.

Other air strikes took place in northeastern Kunar and eastern Paktika provinces, Mujahid said, wounding at least four civilians.

More soon…