Israel says Red Cross receives remains of deceased Gaza captive

Israel says Palestinian armed groups have handed over a set of human remains believed to belong to an Israeli captive to the Red Cross, which will transfer them to the Israeli millitary.

It was not immediately clear if the remains belonged to one of the three deceased captives in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The handover of the remains is part of a US-brokered plan to end Israel’s genoical war against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where a tenuous ceasefire continues to hold despite continuing Israeli attacks across the territory.

More to come…