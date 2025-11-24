Gunfire, explosions at paramilitary HQ in Pakistan’s Peshawar: Reports

Gunmen and a suicide bomber have attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, according to media reports.

The Dawn daily reported on Monday that the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary was “under attack” and that a suicide bomber had detonated their explosives at the gate to the complex.

The daily cited police and security sources in Peshawar.

It cited the sources as saying that two fighters had been killed and that security forces had cordoned off the area.

The Reuters news agency reported that the complex was hit by two suicide bombers and that at least three people had been killed.

“The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary, and the other one entered the compound,” a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

“Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official added.

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.