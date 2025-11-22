Australia’s Northern Territory braces for Tropical Cyclone Fina

Authorities in Australia’s Northern Territory described the situation as ‘serious’, as they urged residents to shelter.

Australian authorities have cautioned residents in the country’s Northern Territory region to brace for Tropical Cyclone Fina, which is forecast to bring destructive winds and potential flooding to the city of Darwin.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Fina, a Category 3 cyclone sitting in the Van Diemen Gulf with wind gusts up to 165 kilometres per hour (102 miles per hour), was forecast to hit the region’s remote Tiwi Islands and Cape Hotham on Saturday afternoon.

It would then likely pass north of Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, on Saturday as a “severe tropical cyclone”.

“By Saturday evening, it is expected to make its closest approach towards Darwin. And this is where we could see the worst of the wind and also the rain across the city,” the bureau said.

It urged residents to “immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property”.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Fina will pass just north of Darwin this evening as a Category 3 system. A rapid increase in winds later this afternoon and evening is forecast in Darwin. Current: 12:41 pm CST Saturday 22 November 2025 Latest track map: https://t.co/tEt0sJOHXK pic.twitter.com/j217fVQROA — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 22, 2025

Weather bureau senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said that while the cyclone was not expected to make landfall, it would bring “widespread heavy rainfall and damaging-to-locally destructive winds” to Darwin, which has a population of about 140,000 people.

“Staying over water means it’s likely to maintain its intensity,” he told the ABC broadcaster.

Kirsten Engels, the Northern Territory Emergency Operations Centre incident controller, urged everyone in affected areas to activate their household emergency plans and move to public shelters if needed.

“We are prepared, but the situation is serious. We’re seeing the winds and rain pick up in Darwin and the Tiwi Islands already,” she told the ABC.

The warning for Darwin conjures painful memories of Cyclone Tracy, which destroyed much of the city on Christmas Day in 1974, killing 71 people, in one of Australia’s worst-ever natural disasters.

It resulted in the largest-ever evacuation and reconstruction operations in peacetime Australia, with a total of 35,362 people, of the city’s then population of 47,000, evacuated to the south for many months.