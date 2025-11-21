Zelenskyy says Trump’s Ukraine plan must ensure ‘real and dignified peace’

Ukrainian president says working on US plan to end war with Russia as European allies raise concerns about concessions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is working on a proposal from the United States to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as Kyiv faces growing pressure from Washington and sustained attacks by Russian forces on the battlefield nearly four years into the conflict.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that he discussed US President Donald Trump’s plan in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on X.

“We are coordinating closely to make sure that the principled stances are taken into account. We coordinated the next steps and agreed that our teams will work together at the corresponding levels.”

Zelenskyy’s comments come as media reports indicate that Trump’s 28-point proposal to end the war endorses several of Russia’s top demands, and its war narrative, including that Ukraine cede additional territory, curb the size of its military and be barred from joining NATO.

At the same time, the West would lift sanctions on Russia, and Moscow would be invited back into the Group of Eight (G8), which it was expelled from for seizing and annexing Crimea in 2014, the AFP news agency said.

I held a joint call with President of France @EmmanuelMacron, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @Keir_Starmer, and @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz. I am grateful for their principled support for Ukraine and for all our people. We discussed the plan for peace for Ukraine and all… pic.twitter.com/Lz6Tq38QUR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2025

Citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter, the Reuters news agency reported on Friday that the Trump administration has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Kyiv to pressure it into accepting the plan.

Advertisement

The sources told the agency that Ukraine “was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions” as the US wants the country to sign “a framework of the deal” by next Thursday.

For their part, Ukraine’s European allies, which were not consulted on the US proposal, have stressed the need to safeguard “vital European and Ukrainian interests”, Germany said after the talks with Zelenskyy.

Merz, Macron and Starmer welcomed the “US efforts” to end the war, which began in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

But they assured the Ukrainian leader of their “unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace”.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also said the EU and Ukraine want peace but will not give in to Russian aggression. “This is a very dangerous moment for all,” Kallas told reporters.

“We all want this war to end, but how it ends matters. Russia has no legal right whatsoever to any concessions from the country it invaded; ultimately, the terms of any agreement are for Ukraine to decide.”

Fighting rages

As Ukraine faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration to agree to the deal, Ukrainian forces are also facing serious challenges on the battlefield and deadly bombings by Moscow.

Rescuers have pulled more bodies from the rubble after a Russian missile attack on the western city of Ternopil earlier this week, bringing the death toll to at least 31, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ninety-four others, including 18 children, were wounded in the strike, which hit a residential apartment block.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said about 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trapped on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian military.

The report comes as Ukrainian forces have been trying to fend off a Russian attempt to seize the eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, where fighting has raged.

A Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine late on Thursday killed five people and wounded three others, emergency services said. Russia has been gaining ground in the Zaporizhia region, which houses the southeastern Ukrainian city that straddles both banks of the Dnipro River.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country’s battlefield advances should convince Zelenskyy that “it is better to negotiate and do it now rather than later”.

“The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost,” Peskov told reporters.