Trump’s 28-point Ukraine plan in full: What it means, could it work?

The US-brokered proposal requires Kyiv to make territorial concessions to Russia and to stay out of NATO.

The United States has revealed all 28 points of its proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The plan, which has been heavily criticised as far too favourable to Russia by many observers, is in its draft stage and has yet to be made public. However, a Ukrainian official is understood to have provided the details to international media.

Here is a closer look at the points and the significance of this plan.

What are the 28 points of Trump’s proposal for Ukraine?

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A comprehensive, non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.

3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the US, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

6. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be limited to 600,000 personnel.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. The US security guarantee will have the following caveats:

The US will receive compensation for the guarantee;

If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee;

If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked;

If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or Saint Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.

11. Ukraine is eligible for European Union (EU) membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the EU market while this issue is being considered.

12. A powerful global package of measures will be provided to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:

The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centres and artificial intelligence.

The US will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernise and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas.

Infrastructure development.

Extraction of minerals and natural resources.

The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.

The US will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

14. Frozen funds will be used as follows:

$100bn in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine;

The US will receive 50 percent of the profits from this venture. Europe will add $100bn to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European funds will be unfrozen. The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.

17. The US and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.

18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine, 50:50.

20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:

Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.

Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.

All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.

21. Territories:

Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the US.

Kherson and Zaporizhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.

Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.

Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.

22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an “all for all” basis.

All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.

A family reunification programme will be implemented.

Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to the agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.

How has Ukraine reacted to these proposals?

Zelenskyy met with US Army officials in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss the proposals, which have been drawn up by US and Russian officials without any input from Ukraine or its European allies.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy said in an address: “The American side presented points of a plan to end the war – their vision. I outlined our key principles. We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine.”

Zelenskyy added, “From the first days of the war, we have upheld one very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. A real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace – with terms that respect our independence, our sovereignty and the dignity of the Ukrainian people.”

The Ukrainian president said that he will now discuss the proposals with Ukraine’s European allies.

Does this mean Ukraine and its allies will accept the proposal?

No.

“Zelenskyy had a nuanced response – he said ‘We will work on it’,” Keir Giles, a Eurasia expert at the London political think tank Chatham House, told Al Jazeera.

However, he added that agreeing to the terms of the plan in its current form would be “catastrophic” for Ukraine because of the heavy concessions Kyiv is being asked to make.

While European leaders have not reacted to the 28-point plan, they have indicated that they would not accept a plan that requires Ukraine to make such concessions.

“Ukrainians want peace – a just peace that respects everyone’s sovereignty, a durable peace that can’t be called into question by future aggression,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. “But peace cannot be a capitulation.”

For now, Ukraine’s allies are not commenting. European Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU has not yet been officially informed about the US plan, so “it makes no sense to comment” on it.

More reactions from Europe might come starting from Saturday, when Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak at the G20 summit.

“A 28-point plan was made public. We will discuss the situation both with European leaders and with leaders here on the sidelines of the G20,” von der Leyen said, according to UK media.

What are Russia and the US saying about this plan now?

The US has not made details of the plan public, and officials from Washington have not commented on it.

Russia has denied that there have been formal consultations between the US and Russia on a peace plan.

“Consultations are not currently under way. There are contacts, of course, but there is no process that could be called consultations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Hungarian PM and close Trump ally Viktor Orban seemed to back the plan on Friday.

In an X post, Orban wrote that Trump’s plan had “gained new momentum”.

“The American President is a persistent maverick. If he had been President at the time, the war would never have broken out. It is clear that once he sets his mind on something, he does not let it go, and he has certainly set his mind on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war,” Orban wrote.

President @realDonaldTrump's peace initiative has gained new momentum. A 28-point peace plan is on the table, an American negotiating delegation is in Kyiv, and expectations are high worldwide. The American President is a persistent maverick. If he had been President at the time,… pic.twitter.com/J2cagATvc5 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 21, 2025

What do analysts say about these proposals?

Experts said the terms of the 28-point plan and how they would be implemented are far from clear.

“The terms are unenforceable, nonsensical and vague that they cannot be enforced without months of wrangling,” Giles said.

For instance, he said, point 9 states that European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland. However, it is unclear what “European” or “fighter jets” mean.

Giles said “European” could mean the European Union or European countries. “‘Fighter jets’ is a militarily meaningless term, which provides plenty of room for argument,” he added.

How would the US be ‘compensated’ for security guarantees?

It is unclear what security guarantees the US is offering Ukraine. Further details of these have not been released.

Point 10 states that the “US will receive compensation for the guarantee”. While it is unclear what the specific compensation would be, experts suggest that point 14 may shed some light on this.

Point 14 of the plan states that $100bn in frozen Russian assets plus $100bn from Europe would be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The plan further states that the US will receive 50 percent of the profits from the reconstruction of Ukraine. It is not specified how these profits would be generated.

The plan also states that remaining Russian funds would go into a joint US-Russia investment vehicle for projects to build ties and deter future conflict, again with little detail.

Giles said this likely refers to about $300bn in Russian Central Bank assets, which have been frozen by the US and European countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In October this year, EU leaders suggested a “reparations plan” under which it would use frozen Russian assets to lend Ukraine $164bn to buy European weapons, and for reconstruction.

Giles said that the point about Russian frozen assets was likely deliberately added by negotiators from Moscow because “Russia has already written off frozen assets abroad, and now is dangling that as a carrot in front of the US”.

Giles added that, according to earlier plans, however, “those funds were supposed to rebuild Ukraine”.

However, now we don’t know whether the reconstruction will be of a “free Ukraine or Russian efforts of Russification in occupied Ukraine”, he said.

Would the proposal give Russia amnesty for war crimes?

Point 26 of the plan states that all parties involved in the conflict will receive “full amnesty for their actions during the war”.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The US cannot unilaterally grant amnesty to an individual convicted of war crimes by an international organisation.

“Writing off the war, pretending it never happened, rolling back sanctions and ignoring war crimes is just one of the elements of this draft list where the US is assuming the cooperation of the rest of the world,” Giles said.

He added that a large number of countries across the world strongly believe in international law, and are likely to push back on this point.

“If a negotiation like this were to be enforced, then it is the US endorsing the seizure of territory through open arms aggression, and it will be encouragement to other aggressors around the world that they have the US blessing,” Giles warned.

What territory would Ukraine have to concede?

The plan says that Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk would be considered Russian territory.

Donetsk and Luhansk are collectively called the Donbas region.

Crimea was seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and remains a matter of dispute.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, overall, Ukraine still controls 14.5 percent of the territory in the Donbas, including parts of Donetsk around the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Russia also controls 75 percent of Zaporizhia and Kherson in southern Ukraine, bordering the Black Sea. The plan says that the current battle lines will be frozen in these regions.

How would Russia be brought back into the international fold?

Parts of the proposal aim to bring Russia out of the isolation imposed on it by the Western world since it started the Ukraine war.

Point 12 states that Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

The G8 – currently the G7 – was an unofficial forum for the leaders of eight major industrialised nations: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US.

Russia was part of the G8 but was ejected following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The plan also mentions the establishment of a US-Russian investment vehicle that would implement joint projects in specific areas. However, further details about this have not been revealed.

The plan also mentions the formation of a joint US-Russian working group on security issues to ensure compliance with the plan.

Will the proposal end the war in Ukraine?

Analysts are doubtful. “This agreement is not going anywhere – similar to the previous ones,” Giles said.

He called it “another iteration of the merry-go-round that we’ve been on many times before”.

He said he believes the plan will receive pushback from Ukraine and Europe, which will want to negotiate changes.