Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,366
Here are the key events from day 1,366 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 21 Nov 2025
Here is how things stand on Friday, November 21:
Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said he had “officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, can intensify diplomacy” to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.
- President Zelenskyy also said, in a post on Facebook, that he had discussed “options for achieving real peace”, as well as “sequencing of our work and formats for dialogue [and] new impulses for diplomacy”, during a meeting with United States Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll in Kyiv on Thursday.
- Zelenskyy’s office said the Ukrainian president had “agreed to work on the points of the plan in such a way that it would provide a dignified end to the war” during his meeting with Driscoll.
- Zelenskyy’s updates followed news reports that the US and Russia have drafted a new framework to end the Russia-Ukraine war, including a 28-point plan from US President Donald Trump.
- “It is a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe it should be acceptable to both sides. And we are working hard to get it done,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
- Commenting on the reported plan ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday, EU foreign policy head Kaja Kallas told reporters: “Of course, for any plan to work, it needs Ukrainians and Europeans on board.”
- News of the US-Russia framework plan came as Ukraine convened a United Nations Security Council meeting following a deadly Russian attack on Ukraine’s Ternopil on Wednesday.
- US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the UNSC meeting, “It is imperative to end this war and begin the process of rebuilding,” as Ukraine approaches its fourth winter “since Russia launched its invasion”.
- Waltz also said that the US, including Trump, had “invested at the highest levels … to end this war”, promising “generous terms for Russia, including sanctions relief”, and asking “Russia to halt its attacks and meet directly with Ukraine to negotiate a peaceful settlement”.
- Edem Wosornu, director of the Crisis Response Division of the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, briefed the council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where she said 3.7 million people are displaced and nearly six million are refugees.
Advertisement
Fighting
- The death toll from the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Ukraine’s Ternopil on Wednesday rose to 27, Serhii Danilin of the State Emergency Service in Ternopil told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.
- Russian strikes on a warehouse in Ukraine’s Lviv city destroyed supplies intended for 600 hospitals and medical clinics, Oksana Gologorskaya, vice president of medical projects for US charity Nova, told the Ukrinform news outlet. The equipment damaged included ultrasound systems, medical consumables and surgical instruments, Gologorskaya said.
- Russian forces seized the Ukrainian village of Maslikovka and the Yampil settlement, near the town of Lyman in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
- Russian drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine caused power outages, Ukrinform reported.
Sanctions
- The EU imposed sanctions on 10 “individuals responsible for serious violations or abuses of human rights and the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Russia”, the European Council said in a statement.
- Those sanctioned included high-level officials from the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia’s Rostov region, where the council said detainees, including Ukrainian prisoners of war, were “regularly subjected to beatings, suffered from severe food shortages, and had little to no access to medical care or legal assistance”.