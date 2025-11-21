Explosion at glue factory in eastern Pakistan kills at least 16

Preliminary investigations show a gas leak triggered the explosion, which also flattened nearby homes, authorities say.

An explosion at a glue-making factory in Pakistan has killed at least 16 people and injured seven after it collapsed the factory and sparked fires in nearby homes, Pakistani media are reporting.

The blast occurred at about 5am local time (00:00 GMT) on Friday in the Malikpur area of Faisalabad, west of Lahore in Punjab province.

Preliminary investigations showed a gas leak inside the factory’s chemical warehouse triggered the explosion, local outlets reported, citing Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Authorities arrested the factory manager but were still searching for the owner, who fled shortly after the incident.

The blast flattened the factory’s roof and those of a handful of nearby homes, causing fires to break out in at least three of them, according to Pakistani channel Aaj TV. Photos published by the channel showed flames leaping up from a central blast site and rescue crews crowding into the interior of a burning building.

The majority of those killed were residents from adjacent homes, including six children, authorities said.

Rescue crews searched for and dug people out of piles of rubble, according to TV channel Geo News. The seven injured people were receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Factory fires are not uncommon in the country. In 2024, an explosion at a textile mill in Faisalabad killed a dozen people, while a blast at a firecracker factory in Karachi killed four people and injured 11 more last week.