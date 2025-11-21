At least three killed as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Bangladesh

Several others injured as buildings in the capital swayed in the earthquake, sending panicked residents into streets.

A powerful earthquake has struck Bangladesh outside the crowded capital of Dhaka, killing at least three people, according to health officials.

Dhaka-based DBC Television reported a higher death toll of at least six people on Friday in the capital, three from the collapse of a building roof and a wall, and three pedestrians when building railings fell on them.

The magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck at 10:38am (04:38 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33km (16 miles) from Dhaka, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake terrified residents, with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

One Dhaka resident said, “I’ve never felt an earthquake like this before, never in my life, this was the first time. I was sleeping and all of a sudden, I felt the whole building shaking and then we all came down.”

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury, reporting from Dhaka, said, “It was one of the biggest earthquakes in recent history and was very close to the capital city. The entire city was in panic. Social media videos have shown buildings shaking.”

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets, while others appeared shocked.

Three people were killed, including a medical student, the health department said.

The USGS warned of potentially “significant casualties” and damage.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, with its epicentre in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi district, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

Tremors were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325km from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

“I felt tremors and my bed moved … I rushed out of my room,” said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.