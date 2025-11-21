At least three killed as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Bangladesh

Several others injured as buildings in the capital swayed in the earthquake, sending panicked residents into streets.

A powerful earthquake has struck Bangladesh outside the crowded capital of Dhaka, killing at least three people, according to health officials.

The magnitude 5.5 quake struck at 10:38am (04:38 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33km (16 miles) from Dhaka, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Friday morning earthquake terrified residents, with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets, while others appeared shocked.

Three people were killed, including a medical student, the health department said.

The USGS warned of potentially “significant casualties” and damage.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, with its epicentre in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi district, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

Strong tremors were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325km from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

“I felt tremors and my bed moved … I rushed out of my room,” said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.