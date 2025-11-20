Trump says he signed bill to release Epstein files

Click here to share on social media

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he has signed a bill ordering the full release of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made the announcement on social media late on Wednesday.

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

More to follow…