Trump says he signed bill to release Epstein files

US president announces he ordered the disclosure of documents related to the late convicted sex offender.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he has signed a bill ordering the release of files related to the late sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made the announcement on social media late on Wednesday.

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The legislation compels the US Department of Justice within 30 days to release all documents related to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The bill allows authorities to withhold information that could identify victims, child sex exploitation material and information deemed to relate to “national defense or foreign policy”.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi had earlier said at a news conference that the administration would “follow the law and encourage maximum transparency” in the case.

More to follow …