Hakimi is the first Moroccan since 1998 and the first defender since 1973 to win Africa’s most prestigious award.

French side Paris Saint-Germain footballer Achraf Hakimi has been named African Footballer of the Year, becoming the first defender to claim the prize in 52 years.

Moroccan right back Hakimi finished ahead of Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen in Wednesday’s vote at the 2025 CAF Awards in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

Hakimi was awarded the trophy after helping PSG to their first ever Champions League title in May when they bulldozed Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0 in the final as part of a historic treble-winning season in which they also won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France.

In August, PSG also beat English side Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup to pick up their fourth trophy in the 2025 calendar year.

Hakimi – the first Moroccan to win the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998 and the first defender since Bwanga Tshimen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then Zaire, in 1973 – said it was “really a proud moment”.

“This trophy is not just for me but all the strong men and women who have dreams of being a footballer in Africa,” he said.

“And for those that always believed in me since I was a child, that I would be a professional footballer one day, I would like to thank them all,” he added.

A recognition that crowns years of hard work, success, and unforgettable moments. My gratitude goes to my family, my teammates, and everyone who works with me every day, on and off the field. Your trust, dedication, and support make me stronger and allow me to grow.

Hakimi also finished sixth in the men’s 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings in September, the annual award for the world’s best footballer, achieving the highest position ever by a Moroccan. His teammate and French international forward Ousmane Dembele was named the Ballon d’Or winner.

Moroccan footballers also picked up the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and the Women’s Footballer of the Year awards as they were awarded to Saudi Arabia-based players Yassine Bounou and Ghizlane Chebbak, respectively.

Heart, talent, impact. Never unnoticed. For giving her all, Ghizlane Chebbak is the Women’s Player of the Year. 🌟🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/kYSSHtdsi5 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who recently sealed a move to the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League, won the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for a third successive year.

Cape Verde manager Bubista was awarded Coach of the Year after leading the African island nation of 525,000 people to a debut appearance at next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Cape Verde will not be the smallest country at the World Cup, however, after the Caribbean island nation Curacao, home to just 156,000 people, qualified after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Wednesday.