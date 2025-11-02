US military kills three in another strike on Caribbean vessel

Defence secretary says the strike was carried out on Trump’s orders and targeted ‘narco-terrorists’.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says that US troops have carried out another strike on a ship in the Caribbean, killing at least three men on board the vessel.

In a post on X late on Saturday, Hegseth said the attack was carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump and targeted a vessel that “was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling”.

He said no US forces were harmed in the strike.