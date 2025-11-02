Powerful magnitude 6.3 quake hits north Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

The earthquake comes two months after the deadliest quake in recent Afghan history, which killed thousands of people.

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck northern Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), two months after a tremor killed thousands of people.

The USGS said overnight Sunday into Monday that the quake hit at a revised depth of 28km (17 miles) in Kholm, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Hindu Kush region, at 12:59 am local time (20:29 GMT).

The agency had initially given the depth as 10km (six miles.)

The country’s national disaster management agency said reports on casualties and damage would be shared later.

On August 31 the deadliest quake in recent Afghan history, measuring 6.0, struck in the country’s east, killing more than 2,200 people.

Earthquakes are common in the country, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, near where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Since 1900, northeastern Afghanistan has been hit by 12 quakes with a magnitude above 7, according to Brian Baptie, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey.