At least 23 killed in supermarket explosion in Mexico’s Sonora state

Officials say another 11 were wounded and that the victims included children.

At least 23 people have been killed in a supermarket explosion in Mexico, according to local officials.

Another 11 people were wounded in the blast at a Waldo’s store in the centre of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora on Saturday.

“Sadly, a number of the victims we’ve found were minors,” the state’s Alfonso Durazo said in a video message.

He added that the survivors were being treated at hospitals in Hermosillo.

Local public security authorities said they had ruled out an “attack” or “event related to a violent act” against civilians.

“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible,” Durazo said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences on X “to the families and loved ones of those who died”.

More to come…