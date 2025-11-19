Scotland beats Denmark 4-2 to book first World Cup spot since 1998

Denmark needed just a draw for automatic qualification. Now they must fight for a spot through playoffs.

Scotland has qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 after a hair-raising match against Denmark that saw the Scottish side secure a memorable 4-2 victory with most of the action taking place in the final minutes.

Expectations hung heavy in the night air long before kickoff on Tuesday in Glasgow as Scotland’s date with destiny loomed.

Despite qualifying for the last two European Championships, World Cup qualification has proved out of reach for Scotland since France 1998.

Yet the Scottish side beat a 10-man Danish side 4-2 in a winner- takes-all match in Group C with Scott McTominay scoring with a bicycle kick just three minutes into the match, sending Scotland’s supporters at Hampden Park into raptures.

The early cheers of the Scottish fans were dampened when Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund levelled the score.

Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland then put the home team ahead again, but that too was equalised by the Danes’ Patrick Dorgu in the 82nd minute.

A draw in the game would have given Denmark the group win, and the Danes were in a good position to achieve that result before Kieran Tierney put the Scottish side ahead again three minutes into added time.

Kenny McLean then sealed Scotland’s World Cup qualification eight minutes into stoppage time when he chipped a shot over Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line.

“You would not believe it,” one match commentator said when Scotland scored their fourth goal, sending fans into delirium and ensuring the game will become part of the fabled folklore of Scottish football.

“We’ve been on a journey. I spoke to them about it pre-match, about how this is the opportunity we’ve waited for,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said after the game.

“This was the chance, one game. This was like a playoff final. We put everything on the line. There’s always one last step, and it’s always the hardest,” he said.

Denmark, which saw Rasmus Kristensen sent off in the 62nd minute, finished second in the group, two points behind Scotland.

For much of the game, Denmark appeared to be the superior team. But after an already roller-coaster World Cup qualifying campaign for the Scots, including a 3-2 defeat in Greece on Saturday, the biggest twist was saved to the very end as the two goals in stoppage time sparked the loudest party the city of Glasgow has seen for years.

“That just sums up this squad – never say die. We just keep going right to the end in one of the craziest games,” Scotland captain Andy Robertson said.

“We put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it. We’re going to the World Cup,” he said.

Denmark, who only needed to avoid defeat to make sure of their third successive World Cup finals appearance, were left crestfallen. They will now join 11 other teams that finished second in their groups in a playoff competition: Only four of these 12 teams will qualify for the World Cup.