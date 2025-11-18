Mixed reactions to UN Security Council approval of Gaza plan

There have been mostly positive reactions to the vote, marking a turning point in Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

Voices around the world have mostly welcomed the passage of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution backing major provisions of the Gaza peace plan.

The reactions on Tuesday came after the UNSC approved the resolution mandating a transitional administration and an international stabilisation force in Gaza that envisions a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood.

There were 13 votes in favour of the resolution and no vetoes. However, Russia and China abstained, explaining later that the plan lacks Palestinian participation and is vague.

The text, which was revised several times as a result of high-stakes negotiations, authorised the 20-point peace plan that opened the way for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to take hold on October 10.

It authorises the creation of an international stabilisation force (ISF) that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the enclave.

It also authorises the formation of a “board of peace,” a transitional governing body for Gaza – which Trump would theoretically chair – with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

The resolution also mentions a possible future Palestinian state, but in convoluted language and with details lacking.

Most countries around the world welcomed the progress. However, Hamas, which currently governs Gaza but is excluded by the resolution from any governance role, was less enthusiastic.

Hamas

The Palestinian group rejected the resolution, saying it “imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip which our people and their factions reject”.

“Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favour of the [Israeli] occupation,” the statement continued.

Hamas also said that the plan fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands of Palestinians.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a social media statement that the approval of the resolution would lead to “peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarisation, disarmament and the deradicalisation of Gaza”.

“This will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbours as well as expansion of [the] Abraham Accords,” the statement said, referring to agreements under which some Arab nations normalised ties with Israel during Trump’s first term in office.

“We expect to receive all of the deceased hostages with no delay and to begin the process of … ending Hamas’ rule over Gaza,” it added.

Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority said the resolution affirmed the Palestinian people’s “right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state,” and the unimpeded flow of aid into Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs “stressed the urgent need to immediately implement this resolution on the ground” in a way that “ensures the return of normal life, protects our people in the Gaza Strip” and “prevents displacement”.

The ministry also urged the “full withdrawal of the occupying forces” and for the plan to be carried out in a manner that “enables reconstruction, halts the undermining of the two-state solution, and prevents annexation”.

China

China said that it had abstained in the vote because the peace plan due to the ambiguity regarding Palestinian governance of Gaza and the two-state solution.

Beijing’s UN Envoy Fu Cong said later in a statement that the draft resolution is “vague on many crucial issues,” including the scope and structure of the multinational force.

France

France said it voted for the UN resolution to “support the ongoing peace efforts” and meet the “most urgent needs of the population”, including the delivery of humanitarian aid and disarmament of Hamas.

Russia

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said his country abstained from the vote because the plan sidelines Palestinian participation.

The force “would appear to be able to act absolutely autonomously without any regard for the position nor the opinion of Ramallah,” he said.

“The main thing is that this document shouldn’t become a fig leaf for unbridled experiments conducted by the US in Israel, in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Nebenzia added.

“This may entrench the separation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank. It is reminiscent of colonial practices,” the Russian envoy said.

United Kingdom

The UK said it voted for the UN resolution to advance the US plan for Palestinians and Israelis and stressed the urgent need to deploy the multinational force, open all crossings and enable unhindered aid into Gaza.

“We must now have urgent action to open all the crossings, lift restrictions and flood Gaza with aid. And we must keep up progress for a two-state solution with peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians side by side,” said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

United States

Trump hailed the approval of the resolution as a historic breakthrough, praising those who backed the proposal. “This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He made no reference to Israel, Hamas or the Palestinians.

Indonesia

Indonesia welcomed the resolution, saying that it prioritises “conflict resolution and sustainable peace” and stressing the importance of the “involvement of all parties, particularly the Palestinian Authority, in resolving the conflict and the peace process, as well as a clear UN mandate for peacekeeping forces to realise a two-state solution in accordance with agreed international law and parameters”.

Jakarta has previously said that it is prepared to deploy up to 20,000 personnel to Gaza.