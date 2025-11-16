US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats after split

The former Trump ally accuses him of trying to intimidate Republicans before a US House vote next week over the Epstein files.

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused United States President Donald Trump of putting her life in danger, saying his online criticism has triggered a wave of threats against her.

Greene, once a longtime Trump loyalist who has more recently taken positions at odds with the president, on Saturday said she has been contacted by private security firms warning about her safety.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalised by the same type [of] rhetoric being directed at me right now,” Greene, a House of Representatives member from Georgia, posted on X.

“This time by the President of the United States.”

The White House has not yet responded to her post.

Trump broke off with Greene, 51, on Friday night in a withering social media post, in which he referred to Greene as “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic” who complained he would not take her calls.

He continued his criticism on Saturday with two more social media posts, calling her a “lightweight Congresswoman”, a “traitor”, and a “disgrace” to the Republican Party.

Trump spurs ‘radical internet trolls’

In her first response posted on Friday, Greene accused Trump of lying about her and trying to intimidate other Republicans before a House of Representatives vote next week on releasing files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender who was friendly with Trump in the 1990s and 2000s before they had a falling out.

On Saturday, Greene wrote that she now has a “small understanding” of the fear and pressure felt by the victims of Epstein, who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019.

“As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump’s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls [many of whom are paid], this is completely shocking to everyone,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Greene was one of only four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full Justice Department files related to Epstein, as the scandal once again ensnares Trump.

The US president has called the furore over Epstein a “hoax” pushed by the Democrats.

He suggested in his Truth Social post that conservative voters in Greene’s district might consider a primary challenger and that he would support the right candidate against her in next year’s congressional election.

Online backlash from Trump supporters is not unusual. Right-wing influencers and conservative media personalities have become a potent online force in amplifying talking points and false claims, and attempting to discredit Trump’s rivals.