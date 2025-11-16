UN peacekeepers say Israeli forces fire on them in southern Lebanon

Latest Israeli attack on UNIFIL comes as it continues near-daily strikes on its northern neighbour in violation of yearlong ceasefire.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says Israeli soldiers have shot at its peacekeepers in their latest targeting of UNIFIL as Israel continues to attack Lebanon on a near-daily basis in violation of a yearlong ceasefire in its war against Hezbollah.

Israeli forces on Sunday “fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory”, the peacekeepers said in a statement, adding heavy-machinegun rounds hit about 5 metres (5.5 yards) from their personnel.

UNIFIL said the peacekeepers were able to leave safely 30 minutes later after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position.

Israel said its soldiers who fired at UNIFIL did so due to “poor weather conditions” and mistook the UN patrol for “suspects”.

The Lebanese army also issued a statement: “The army command affirms that it is working in coordination with friendly countries to put an end to the ongoing violations and breaches by the Israeli enemy, which require immediate action as they represent a dangerous escalation.”

In September, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped four grenades close to its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon with one landing within 20 metres (22 yards) of UN personnel and vehicles.

UNIFIL said the shooting “represents a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701”, which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and also formed the basis of the November 2024 truce.

“Yet again, we call on the [Israeli military] to cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers,” UNIFIL said on Sunday.

UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to maintain the truce between Israel and Hezbollah, which brought an end to intensive hostilities that erupted into full-blown war after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel killed more than 4,000 people, mostly civilians, in its recent war on Lebanon and displaced more than a million people. It razed dozens of villages and occupied – and still refuses to withdraw from – at least five points on Lebanese territory as stipulated under the deal.

Israel said its strikes on Lebanon target Hezbollah sites and fighters but has not provided any evidence.

An Israeli-built wall inside Lebanon

On Saturday, the National News Agency, the official news agency of the Lebanese government, reported that Lebanon plans to file a complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of a concrete wall along its southern border that traverses the “Blue Line”, a 120km (75-mile) unofficial border drawn up by the UN between Lebanon and Israel.

According to the news agency, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun requested the complaint be issued along with recent UN reports confirming the Israeli wall has blocked off about 4,000sq metres (43,055sq ft) of territory to Lebanese people.

The Blue Line’s main purpose is to confirm the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory as mandated by UN Security Council resolutions.

UNIFIL on Friday said the “Israeli presence and construction in Lebanese territory are violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“We again call on the [Israeli military] to respect the Blue Line in its full length and withdraw from all areas north of it,” it added.