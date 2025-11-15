Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,360
Here are the key events from day 1,360 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 15 Nov 2025
Here is how things stand on Saturday, November 15 :
Fighting
- Russia launched “massive” attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, killing at least six people in the Desnianskyi district, the city’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. At least 35 people were also injured.
- Russia’s overnight attacks on Kyiv also damaged Azerbaijan’s embassy, prompting Azerbaijan to summon Russian ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov to issue a “strong protest”.
- In a statement, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iskander-type missile resulted in the “complete destruction” of part of the embassy’s perimeter wall and damaged several other areas of the diplomatic compound. No injuries were reported.
- A Russian drone attack on the coastal city of Chornomorsk in southern Ukraine killed two people and injured seven, Odesa’s Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres “strongly” condemned Russia’s “large-scale missile and drone strikes” on Ukraine, the secretary-general’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said.
- A man who was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on his car later died at the scene in the Russian border town of Yasnye Zori, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, quoting the Belgorod district’s operational headquarters.
- Russian troops have intensified combat near Ukraine’s southeastern city of Orikhiv, where they are trying to advance, though the most intense front-line fighting continues in the city of Pokrovsk, the national news agency Ukrinform reported, citing a Ukrainian National Guard spokesman.
- Russian military news outlet Krasnaya Zvezda reported that North Korean soldiers are helping to remove a “previously unseen density” of antitank and antipersonnel mines left behind by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s western Kursk region.
- Russian forces shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defence wrote on Telegram.
Politics and diplomacy
- Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a warning to NATO during her weekly briefing, saying if the alliance decides to attack Russia, Moscow would respond with “all its capabilities”.
- Zakharova also repeated Moscow’s claim that it “consistently advocates” for a peaceful settlement to the war, while also expressing concern over US “military methods” in the Caribbean Sea.
Regional security
- Defence ministers from five major European NATO countries have promised greater cooperation to counter drone incursions and other “hybrid threats” such as cyberattacks after a meeting in Berlin.
- Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom also underscored their “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and their commitment to rebuilding their own militaries in the face of growing threats from Russia.
- Romania has called in the Russian ambassador to Bucharest, Vladimir Lipayev, in response to Russia’s alleged breach of Romanian airspace earlier this week.
Military aid
- Italy signed off on a 12th package of military support for Kyiv and pledged to help Ukraine overcome its energy crisis this winter by sending generators.
- Germany said it will raise military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros ($13.4bn) in 2026.
Energy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is working on energy agreements with European countries, including Greece and Norway, to ensure “guarantees of gas supply” in advance of the upcoming winter.