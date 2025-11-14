What’s behind a surge in bear attacks in Japan?

Japan has deployed the military to some regions to address the situation.

A deadly conflict between bears and humans is playing out across Japan, where authorities have deployed the military to protect locals who are using drone-based alert and surveillance systems to track the bears.

Since April this year, at least 13 people have been killed and more than 100 have been injured in bear attacks in the country, according to an October report by the Ministry of Environment. The ministry added that the death toll is the highest since Japan began keeping records of bear attacks in 2006.

Japan is home to big brown bears, which can weigh more than 450kg (1,000 pounds) and live in the country’s Hokkaido region, one of Japan’s northernmost islands known for its hot springs and volcanoes. It is also home to Asiatic black bears – also known as Moon bears – which are smaller in size, weighing between 80-200kg (176-440 pounds), and are found on the mainland, which is more densely populated.

Both types of bear have been involved in incidents this year, and both are dangerous to humans to varying degrees. Asiatic bear attacks are more frequent, but brown bear attacks are more dangerous.

Shota Mochizuki, associate professor at Fukushima University, told Al Jazeera: “This is largely because black bears are widely distributed across Honshu and Shikoku, where many people live, while brown bears inhabit only Hokkaido, resulting in fewer opportunities for encounters with humans.”

“However, attacks by brown bears are far more severe. Brown bears are significantly larger and stronger, and their attacks much more often lead to serious injuries or fatalities,” he added.

But why is there an increase in bear attacks this year and how is Japan responding?

Here’s what we know:

Where are the attacks happening?

According to Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, the country’s northern prefectures – districts under the control of a prefect or governor – have been the worst affected by bear attacks.

Earlier this week, NHK said five people had been killed in Iwate, two in Hokkaido, one each in Nagano and Miyagi, and four in Akita so far this year.

Bear sightings in Akita prefecture have risen sixfold this year, and bears have attacked more than 50 people since May. Most of the attacks in Akita have been by Asiatic black bears and have taken place in residential areas.

According to NHK, on November 9, a bear assaulted a 78-year-old woman in Gojome Town and then attacked a 50-year-old woman who came to help when she heard the older woman screaming. Both were admitted to a hospital in Akita City and are still alive. An elderly woman in Akita city was killed after encountering a bear while working on a farm in late October.

In an Instagram post last month, the Kenta Suzuki, the governor of the mountainous region, said that “the situation has already surpassed what the prefecture and municipalities can handle on their own”.

“Exhaustion on the ground is reaching its limit,” he added.

In an interview last month, Billy Halloran, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, and currently lives in Japan, told CNN about a serious black bear attack he had experienced in the woods of Myoko in northern Japan when he went for a run in early October.

He said he saw two bears staring at him from bushes nearby and, when he tried to back away, one bear started moving towards him. “It was around my size, it was an adult, it was at least 60 or 70 kilos (about 132 to 154 pounds),” he told CNN.

He held up his arm in front of his face, but the bear seized it and pushed him to the ground. “Then in one bite, my arm was done,” he said.

The bear attack has left him with a broken arm and an injured leg, Halloran said. He has required three surgeries, and metal plates have been inserted into his arm.

Attacks have also taken place in central Japan. Last month, a bear entered a supermarket in Numata city and attacked shoppers, according to NHK. While nobody was killed, police officials said some people sustained injuries, although they did not say how serious they were.

The surge in attacks has prompted some countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to issue travel advisories to citizens living or travelling to Japan.

In a “wildlife alert” issued on Wednesday, the US Department of State said: “Bear sightings and attacks have increased in parts of Japan, especially in municipalities close to or adjacent to populated zones.

“In Sapporo, authorities closed Maruyama Park in Sapporo, which is adjacent to the US Consulate General, for two weeks following a bear sighting in the park.

“Although the Consulate is located outside of the park, we encourage all visitors for routine or other services to be diligent and aware of your surroundings.”

In late October, the UK’s Foreign Office warned British travellers not to venture alone into forest areas and to avoid leaving litter and food waste if they do.

Why are bear attacks on the rise?

Mochizuki said one reason is a food shortage for bears in the mountainous regions of the country. He said bears mainly feed on acorns and beech nuts, which have not been abundant this year.

“In years when natural food is scarce, bears are more likely to venture into human settlements in search of food,” he told Al Jazeera.

According to the Ministry of Environment, there was a surge of attacks in 2023 following poor acorn yields. Some experts say climate change is a reason for the low production.

Mochizuki noted that bear populations have also expanded in the country “due to long-term conservation and reduced hunting pressure” and said that this factor has increased bears’ “contact zones with humans”. According to the government, the overall bear population is currently more than 54,000.

In 2012, the Environment Ministry’s biodiversity centre said the number of black bears was about 15,000, while brown bear numbers have doubled since 1990, although it did not give numbers.

Mochizuki said that another reason bear attacks are rising is rural depopulation, caused by young people leaving their villages and moving to cities for better job opportunities.

“As rural areas age and decline, unmanaged fields and village edges create easy access routes for bears,” he added.

How are the Japanese authorities managing the situation?

Last week, Japan’s military and riot police were deployed to the scenic mountainous region of Akita to try to contain the surge in bear attacks.

But while riot police are authorised to shoot the bears, military personnel are not and must work alongside private hunters.

“The Japan Self-Defense Forces are legally restricted to national defence and disaster relief, and therefore have no legal authority to kill wildlife,” Mochizuki said.

“Hunters, by contrast, hold official hunting licences and firearm permits under Japan’s Wildlife Protection and Management Law. They can be formally authorised by prefectural governments to conduct nuisance control, including the shooting of bears when necessary,” he added.

So the military has been helping the region’s local community by setting up bear traps or removing carcasses of the bears shot by hunters they are working with.

What are local people doing?

Residents of affected areas, especially Akita, have been using AI-surveillance systems and drones to alert them to the presence of bears, according to Akita’s mayor.

NHK reported that people have also been advised not to leave food around when they go on picnics in the forest, and also to cut down any nut-bearing trees that may attract bears.

What other measures can be taken to stop bear attacks?

Mochizuki said three main measures can prove effective.

“Firstly, food sources around human settlements should be eliminated,” he said. “Proper management of garbage, abandoned fruit trees, and garden produce is the most effective preventive measure.”

He added that physical barriers such as electric fencing around farms or village perimeters “can significantly reduce bear entry”.

“Thirdly, early detection through camera traps, sensors and GPS data, rapid communication through mobile alerts can help communities respond quickly to bear presence,” he said.

Mochizuki acknowledged that while the military and police have been deployed to assist bear hunters, the country faces a shortage of hunters and wildlife personnel due to its ageing population.

“Recruiting younger members and increasing municipal staff capacity is essential,” he said.

Last, Mochizuki highlighted the importance of educating residents and tourists about the bears.

“Many people, including international visitors, are unfamiliar with bear behaviour and safety practices and need better guidance,” he said.