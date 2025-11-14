Rocket attack in Syria’s capital wounds one person

Explosion in the Mezzeh district of Damascus injures one woman and causes material damage, according to Syrian state media.

A woman has been injured in an explosion in the Mezzeh district of Damascus, according to Syrian state media.

Rockets were fired at a home in Syria’s capital on Friday night, causing injury as well as material damage, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The attack in the city’s western Mezzeh 86 neighbourhood was caused by “unknown assailants”, state media said.

A security source told state TV channel Al-Ikhbariah TV that security forces have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and are pursuing those responsible.

SANA reported that the party behind the attack and the exact weapons “remain unknown so far”.

However, it added that the rockets were fired from a mobile launcher.

Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent in Damascus said the area targeted was entirely civilian, explaining that it included buildings and diplomatic headquarters.

The reporter added that the attack comes at a time when the Syrian Ministry of Interior is continuing its security campaigns.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene, meanwhile, said that security forces cordoned off the area and prevented anyone from getting close to the building that was struck.

Explosions aren’t uncommon in the Syrian capital, but have decreased in recent months.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December last year by armed rebels who took over his seat of power in the capital, there have been several explosions in Damascus.

Israel has also carried out hundreds of air strikes around the country since the end of the 54-year Assad dynasty, mainly targeting assets of the Syrian army.