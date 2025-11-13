Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,358
Here are the key events from day 1,358 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 13 Nov 2025
Here is how things stand on Thursday, November 13:
Fighting
- Russian forces launched 645 attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region in the past day, killing one person in the Polohivskyi district, Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote in a post on Telegram.
- A Russian drone attack on a railway facility killed a security guard in Ukraine’s Kherson region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a post on Facebook.
- Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region with drone attacks, killing a 47-year-old man in the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district, the region’s military administration said in a post on Telegram.
- A woman was killed in Ukrainian shelling on Vodyane village, in a Russian-occupied area of Zaporizhia, Russia’s TASS state news agency has reported, citing Russian-appointed local officials.
Ceasefire
- Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers, including United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, met in Canada’s Niagara region on Wednesday to discuss ways to increase pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
- European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the Reuters news agency on the sidelines of the meeting that the talks focused on putting more pressure on Russia “in order to make them have peace”.
- “[The US] have had engagements [with Russia] and we have all welcomed their engagements … But to be very, very frank … their assessment is that Russia has no way changed its goals so it’s not genuine about the peace talks,” Kallas said.
- Russia is ready to resume ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, but “the ball is in Ukraine’s court”, Russian Foreign Ministry official Alexei Polishchuk told TASS.
- TASS also published remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it said the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had declined to publish following an interview. They included claims from Lavrov about the number of bodies of slain soldiers exchanged with Ukraine under previous agreements and the conduct of Russian forces.
Advertisement
Sanctions
- Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced additional sanctions against Moscow on Wednesday, targeting Russia’s drone programme, liquefied natural gas entities and vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, among others, according to a statement.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised Washington for new energy sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies last month, after he met with the G7 foreign ministers in Niagara on Wednesday.
- “We need to continue to increase the cost of war for Putin and his regime, forcing Russia to end the war,” Sybiha wrote on X.
Corruption
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the dismissal of two cabinet ministers on Wednesday amid a probe into an alleged $100m corruption scheme involving nuclear agency Energoatom and other state enterprises.
- Zelenskyy, whose former business associate from his comedy career is among the suspects, said in a video address that corruption in the energy sector – weakened by regular Russian air strikes on infrastructure – was “absolutely unacceptable”.
- EU foreign policy chief Kallas, speaking at the G7 meeting in Canada, told Reuters the corruption scandal was “extremely unfortunate” and said that Ukrainian authorities were “acting very forcefully”.
Regional developments
- The Moldova Metropolis, Moldova’s largest Orthodox church, has rejected being labelled a “Russian church”.
- “The Orthodox Church of Moldova is not a ‘Russian church’ but rather a church of the entire people living in Moldova, made up of believers of different national groups,” the Moldova Metropolis said after a synod. “It is free and independent in its operations,” it added.