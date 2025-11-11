Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,356
Here are the key events from day 1,356 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Tuesday, November 11:
Fighting
- Fighting continues in and around the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, with Kyiv and Moscow providing conflicting accounts of the situation in the nearby town of Myrnohrad.
- The Ukrainian military claimed its forces were holding their positions in the city, saying that “the defence of Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues”. But army spokesperson Andriy Kovalev acknowledged the provision of logistics to the town was complicated.
- The statement came after the Russian Ministry of Defence said its forces were pressing an advance on Myrnohrad and were making gains in two of the town’s districts.
- The Ukrainian Air Force also denied Russian claims of encircling Pokrovsk, saying that food and ammunition supplies to Ukrainian soldiers there are “being replenished in a timely manner”. The “most intense fighting” in Pokrovsk is “currently taking place in the industrial zone”, it said.
- Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, meanwhile, killed at least one person in Kostiantynivka and wounded two others in Vasylkivska on Monday, according to the Ukrainska Pravda.
- An explosion from an unidentified ammunition in a hospital ward in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region injured a man on Monday, police there reported, without providing further details.
- The Russian Defence Ministry also claimed advances in the Zaporizhia region, saying its forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Solodke and Nove. The ministry said Russian forces also seized the village of Hnativka in the Donetsk region.
- In Russia, a man who was seriously wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Belyanka in the Belgorod region has died in hospital, medics said.
- Ukrainian forces claimed an attack on a pumping station at the Hvardiiske oil depot in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
- Russian forces announced destroying four Ukrainian drone boats near its Black Sea port of Tuapse. The port had suspended fuel exports after a November 2 Ukrainian attack on its infrastructure.
Politics
- Ukraine’s anticorruption agency said it was investigating the country’s energy sector on Monday, alleging a $100m kickback scheme involving the state nuclear power company, Energoatom.
- Energoatom, which operates three nuclear plants that supply Ukraine with more than half of its electricity, said it was fully cooperating with the probe as investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) searched its offices.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for accountability in the case, saying: “Everyone who has been involved in corruption schemes must receive a clear legal response. There must be criminal verdicts.”
- Ukrainian Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk told a news conference that electricity is beginning to be restored to some parts of Ukraine amid massive power outages that have left millions of people in the dark. “We are working to minimise the outage schedules. But the situation continues to be difficult. Practically every week, we experience a massive combined attack,” Hrynchuk said, according to Ukraine’s Ukrinform news agency.
- Ukraine’s financial situation in 2026 is expected to be more challenging than this year due to uncertainty over how to cover a budget gap, Deputy Minister of Finance Oleksandr Kava said on Monday. Kava told a conference that the unfunded gap for 2026 and 2027 was about $60bn, and that Kyiv was still in talks with partners on how to raise the required funds.
- In Russia, police in St Petersburg detained Diana Loginova, a teenage street musician already jailed twice for short stints after performing anti-Kremlin songs, as she left prison, state media and her supporters said on Monday.
Diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US was getting close to reaching “a fair trade deal” with India, which has been facing US tariffs over its continued purchase of Russian oil.
- Trump’s comments came as the Reuters news agency reported that a large delegation of Indian exporters is set to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for a four-day visit, citing a senior trade body official.
- The Kremlin also said on Monday that it was “actively preparing” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India before the end of the year, and hoped it would be a substantive trip.
- Russia’s Lukoil declared force majeure at its Iraqi oil field, Reuters reported, as the company’s international operations buckled under the strain of US sanctions.
- The report came as Bulgaria prepared to seize control of Lukoil’s Burgas refinery after adopting legal changes that allow it to take over the refinery and sell it to a new owner to shield the plant from US sanctions. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on Monday that Bulgarian authorities were conducting inspections and implementing security measures at the site.
- Germany will increase financial aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros ($13.41bn) in the 2026 budget, up from 8.5 billion euros previously planned, Reuters reported on Monday, citing budget documents.
