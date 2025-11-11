Israeli forces kill three in Gaza as settlers attack in occupied West Bank

Israelis continue to attack Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza, as death toll in the latter tops 69,000.

Israeli forces have killed at least three people in Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian officials, as Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank ramped up attacks on Palestinian villages.

As Gaza’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday the killings in the last 24 hours, the enclave’s Civil Defence agency said in a statement on Telegram that it had transferred the bodies of 35 unidentified Palestinians to al-Shifa Hospital, where efforts will be made to confirm their identities.

The death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza has officially topped 69,000, with at least 69,182 Palestinians killed and 170,694 wounded since October 2023. Israeli forces have killed at least 245 Palestinians since the US-brokered ceasefire went into effect on October 10.

A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

It is estimated that thousands of missing people’s bodies are still buried under rubble across Gaza after two years of Israel’s genocidal war.

“Getting closure remains a distant prospect for families in Gaza, who have been visiting Nasser Hospital, morgues and identification rooms in search of their loved ones, trying to recognise their remains through fragments, personal belongings, scars, pieces of clothing or injuries,” Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reported from central Gaza.

“Forensic experts are facing severe challenges, including the decomposition of bodies and a shortage of DNA testing equipment. This has left families in a state of deep uncertainty, especially mothers who continue to return to Gaza’s hospitals hoping to find their loved ones, only to go back to their shelters each time with broken hearts.”

Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement at least 282 times from October 10 to November 10, through the continuation of attacks by air, artillery and direct shootings, the Government Media Office in Gaza reports.

According to an analysis by Al Jazeera, Israel has attacked Gaza on 25 out of the past 31 days of the ceasefire, meaning there were only six days during which no violent attacks, deaths or injuries were reported.

Despite continuing attacks, the US insists that the ceasefire is still holding.

Gaza waits on aid

The ceasefire agreement stipulated that “full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip”. However, the United Nations children’s agency accused Israel on Tuesday of denying essential aid from entering Gaza, including 1.6 million syringes to vaccinate children and nearly one million bottles of baby formula.

“Both the syringes and the… refrigerators are considered dual-use by Israel, and these items we’re finding very hard to get… through clearances and inspections; yet, they are urgent,” UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.

“Dual-use” refers to items Israel deems to have possible military as well as civilian applications.

On Tuesday, UNICEF said the blockage was preventing efforts to immunise more than 40,000 children who missed routine vaccines during the war.

The syringes have been waiting on customs clearance since August.

Aid organisations have repeatedly said that not enough supplies are entering the enclave to feed and care for a largely displaced and malnourished population of two million.

From October 10 to November 9, only 3,451 trucks have reached their intended destinations in Gaza, according to the UN2720 Monitoring and Tracking Dashboard, which monitors humanitarian aid in Gaza.

As they wait on aid, Palestinians in Gaza are forced to live without electricity, with many relying on flashlights and spending nights in complete darkness.

The war has destroyed more than 80 percent of Gaza’s electricity networks.

“For the past two years, no electricity has reached the Gaza Strip,” said Mohammed Thabet, an official with Gaza’s electricity company.

“The amount of electricity reaching Gaza is zero,” he said.

Attacks in occupied West Bank

Separately, in the occupied West Bank, dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked a pair of Palestinian villages on Tuesday, setting fire to vehicles and other property, leaving four Palestinians wounded.

In Tuesday’s incidents, settlers attacked the villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf, setting fire to four dairy trucks, farmland, tin shacks and tents belonging to a Bedouin community.

Palestinian official Muayyad Shaaban said the attacks were part of a campaign to drive Palestinians from their land and accused Israel of giving the settlers protection and immunity.

Israeli police said that four Israelis were arrested in what it described as “extremist violence”.

A video verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking unit, Sanad, shows several vehicles on fire as Palestinians try to extinguish the flames.

BREAKING & HORRIFIC: Israeli settler terrorists have attacked the Palestinian village of Bayt Lid in the West Bank, carrying out a pogrom, setting homes on fire in an attempt to burn Palestinian families alive. Residents are pleading for help as flames spread through the… pic.twitter.com/21lOmfkMec — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) November 11, 2025

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the attacks as “shocking and serious”, adding, “Such violence toward civilians and toward [Israeli army] soldiers crosses a red line, and I condemn it severely.”

Israeli soldiers were also attacked today by a group of settlers, and a military vehicle was damaged.

Israeli forces and settlers have carried out 2,350 attacks across the occupied West Bank last month in an “ongoing cycle of terror”, the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CRRC) reported last week.

CRRC head Mu’ayyad Sha’ban said last week that Israeli forces carried out 1,584 attacks – including direct physical attacks, the demolition of homes and the uprooting of olive trees – with most of the violence focused on the governorates of Ramallah (542), Nablus (412) and Hebron (401).

On Monday, B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights group, said that settlers were attacking Palestinians “daily”, including “shooting, beating and threatening residents, throwing stones, torching fields, destroying trees and crops, stealing produce, blocking roads, invading homes, and burning cars”.

Israeli settlers are rarely held accountable for attacks on Palestinians or their property, and are sometimes accompanied by Israeli forces during such incidents.