US senators advance bill to end record government shutdown

Senate takes the first step toward ending the government shutdown, advancing a funding bill after weeks of gridlock

Senators in the United States have voted to move forward with a funding package aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in the country’s history.

In a procedural vote on Sunday, some eight Democrats broke rank and voted in favour of the Republican measure that will reopen the government into January.

The deal, however, does not guarantee an extension of healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and only promises a vote on the measure by December.

The subsidies have been a Democratic priority during the funding battle.

If the Senate eventually passes the amended bill, the package still must be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, a process that could take several days.

More soon…