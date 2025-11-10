Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,355
Here are the key events from day 1,355 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 10 Nov 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, November 10:
Fighting
- The Russian Ministry of Defence said its forces captured the Ukrainian settlement of Rybne in the southeastern Zaporizhia region.
- Fighting also continues in and around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The rate of Russian advances in the strategic city “remains temporarily decreased” as Moscow’s forces slow ground activity “to extend logistics and bring up reinforcements to southern Pokrovsk”, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington, DC-based think tank.
- Elsewhere in Ukraine, repair crews were racing to restore power to thousands of people after Russian drone attacks on Saturday targeted energy infrastructure across the country.
- Ukraine’s central Poltava area, as well as the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, were the hardest-hit, with 100,000 customers in Kharkiv alone without electricity, water and heating, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said on Sunday.
- Russia faced its own power outages after Ukraine struck back with drone and missile attacks, cutting power and heating to thousands of households in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Voronezh.
Politics and diplomacy
- In an interview with Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that ending Moscow’s war on Ukraine is “impossible” without “fully taking into account Russia’s legitimate interests and addressing its root causes”.
- Lavrov added that discussions with the US were under way, but “not as rapidly as we would prefer”, noting that he was ready to meet face-to-face with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu travelled to Egypt for meetings with top officials, including President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported, with plans to discuss “military and military-technical cooperation”.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters that the United States agreed to provide a “financial shield” to Hungary in the event of economic or budgetary pressures, though he did not explain further. The comments came after Hungary announced it had secured a one-year waiver from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas.
Sanctions
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv and its European partners were preparing a 20th package of sanctions on Russia.
- Ukraine will propose “including Russian legal entities and individuals that are still profiteering from energy resources”. The package is expected to be signed within a month, the president added.
- Zelenskyy also signed new Ukrainian sanctions against eight Russian individuals, including an FSB agent accused of “information sabotage” and financier Kirill Dmitriev, who runs Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and is President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation.
- Another set of new sanctions will target five Russian businesses, including publishing houses engaged in “justifying aggression” and “spreading Russian propaganda worldwide”, Zelenskyy’s office said.
Regional security
- In Belgium, three drones were detected above the Doel nuclear power plant on Sunday evening, according to the Reuters news agency, the latest in a series of drone sightings that have prompted the temporary closure of two major airports over the past week.
- The United Kingdom said it plans to provide equipment and personnel to Belgium in light of the incidents. Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton told the BBC broadcaster that while the source of the drones was not yet known, Russia has been involved in a pattern of “hybrid warfare” in recent years.