Indonesia makes former president Soeharto posthumous national hero

Activists condemn award by ex-son-in-law President Subianto, branding it betrayal of Soeharto’s victims and democracy.

Indonesia has named former president Soeharto a national hero, despite accusations of human rights abuses carried out by his regime.

Soeharto was named among 10 honorees given the title of national hero on Monday. The award, decided by President Prabowo Subianto, Soeharto’s former son-in-law, has stirred criticism among activists and academics who cite the deceased military leader’s record of mass human rights violations, corruption and nepotism during his three-decade rule.

The award at the National Hero Day ceremony means that Soeharto shares the honour with a list of more than 200 people, including Sukarno, leader of Indonesia’s independence movement and the country’s first democratically elected president.

“A prominent figure from Central Java province, a hero of the struggle for independence, General Soeharto stood out since the independence era,” said the presidential military secretary, as Prabowo handed the award to Soeharto’s daughter, Siti Hardiyanti Rukmana, and son, Bambang Trihatmodjo.

Every year, the title of national hero is awarded to Indonesians who have contributed significantly to the Southeast Asian archipelago’s development.

Soeharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after seizing control from Sukarno in 1967 following a failed military coup.

Indonesia gained independence in 1945 from the then-colonial powers, the Netherlands and Japan.

The former soldier used the military to dominate civilian affairs and crush dissent. He was also accused of huge corruption and nepotism, benefitting his family and cronies.

He steered Indonesia through a long period of rapid economic growth and stability, only to see much of his work unravel as the country was plunged into chaos during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

No charges were ever proven against Soeharto, who escaped going on trial due to his failing health.

Betrayal

Last week, about 500 civil society members, activists and academics published a letter sent to Prabowo, requesting he not proceed with the hero designation.

The letter called the award a betrayal of Soeharto’s victims and of democratic values, and said it constituted a dangerous distortion of history.

The move is also viewed as a red flag regarding the current regime, which activists say is composed of people favoured by Soeharto.

Prabowo, who was a special forces commander under Soeharto and was married to the former president’s daughter, has rebuffed accusations of human rights violations in East Timor.

He has also faced a series of violent protests since sweeping to electoral victory last year, mainly prompted by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks for lawmakers.

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS), a local rights group, said designating Soeharto a national hero was immoral and helped to normalise impunity.

“Soeharto, as someone suspected of being involved in human rights violations, state violence and various offences related to human rights abuses, does not deserve to be awarded the title of national hero,” KontraS coordinator Dimas Bagus Arya told the AFP news agency.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi defended the government’s decision.

“It is part of how we honour our predecessors, especially our leaders, who undoubtedly have made extraordinary contributions to the nation and the country,” he told reporters.

The other nine new heroes include slain labour activist Marsinah and former President Abdurrahman Wahid, who died in 2009.