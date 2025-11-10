Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to be released from prison
Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for his role in securing funding for his 2007 presidential campaign.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to be released from prison after serving three weeks of a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.
A Paris court ruled on Monday that Sarkozy, 70, will be placed under judicial supervision pending an appeal against his conviction.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4Iran dismisses US accusation of plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico
- list 2 of 4Video: COP30 summit warned Gaza faces catastrophic environmental crisis
- list 3 of 4Riot in Ecuador prison kills 31 amid gunfire and explosions
- list 4 of 4Thailand suspends Cambodia peace deal after landmine blast
He is banned from leaving France and could be required to wear an electronic tag while living at home.
In September, Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for his role in efforts to secure funding for his 2007 presidential campaign from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
He was acquitted of separate charges of corruption and illegal campaign financing.
This is a developing story.