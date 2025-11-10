DEVELOPING STORY,
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to be released from prison

Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for his role in securing funding for his 2007 presidential campaign.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy talks to journalists after the verdict in his trial in Paris, France, September 25, 2025 [File: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]

By Caolán Magee

Published On 10 Nov 2025

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to be released from prison after serving three weeks of a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.

A Paris court ruled on Monday that Sarkozy, 70, will be placed under judicial supervision pending an appeal against his conviction.

He is banned from leaving France and could be required to wear an electronic tag while living at home.

In September, Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for his role in efforts to secure funding for his 2007 presidential campaign from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

He was acquitted of separate charges of corruption and illegal campaign financing.

This is a developing story.

