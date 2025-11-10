Police say eight people killed in blast near Red Fort in India’s New Delhi

Local television channels report at least 11 people wounded in the blast.

At least eight people have been killed when a car exploded near the Red Fort in India’s capital, New Delhi, police say.

Local television channels reported that at least 11 people were also wounded in the blast on Monday.

Footage broadcast by Indian channels and videos circulating online showed flames and several vehicles caught in the explosion.

Local media said the incident took place near the Red Fort metro station.

Police and emergency teams were at the scene. Police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said the case is under investigation and the cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Local authorities said the Uttar Pradesh region has been put on a red alert in the wake of the blast.

Provincial official Amitabh Yash told local media that all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh were instructed to increase security at religious sites, sensitive districts and border areas.

Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert, and patrols and checks are to be increased.

More to come …