Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared winner of election
Electoral commission says incumbent president won re-election with 98 percent of disputed vote.
Published On 1 Nov 2025
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.
The electoral commission on Saturday said the incumbent had secured nearly 98 percent of the vote that saw key candidates jailed or barred and triggered days of violent protests.
More to follow…