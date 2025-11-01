BREAKING,
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared winner of election

Electoral commission says incumbent president won re-election with 98 percent of disputed vote.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzania election protests: Opposition says hundreds killed amid unrest

By News Agencies

Published On 1 Nov 2025

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.

The electoral commission on Saturday said the incumbent had secured nearly 98 percent of the vote that saw key candidates jailed or barred and triggered days of violent protests.

More to follow…

