Trump announces Gaza ceasefire deal: What we know and what’s next

This is the first phase of a 20-point plan announced by Trump last week.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a peace framework that aims at a Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement follows from Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war on Gaza, which he announced last week, and which Israel, Hamas and most of the world broadly welcomed.

More than 67,000 people have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, described by many international rights organisations and a United Nations commission as genocidal in nature.

Here is what we know about the ceasefire agreement:

What happened on Wednesday?

Trump said Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first step of his Gaza ceasefire plan.

In a post on Truth Social at 23:17 GMT, he wrote that all captives would be released “very soon” and that Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed line as part of the deal.

Just hours earlier, Trump had told reporters he was ready to travel to the Middle East as soon as this weekend to help push the plan forward.

He had first unveiled his 20-point proposal on September 29, following a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, framing it as a roadmap to end the war in Gaza.

That possibility grew more concrete during a White House event on Wednesday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio entered the room and handed him a note.

After reading it, Trump told reporters: “I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they’re going to need me pretty quickly.”

Concluding the event, Trump said: “I have to go now to try and solve some problems in the Middle East.”

According to a photograph, the note urged the president to sign off on a Truth Social post so he could be the first to announce the deal.

What exactly did Trump say they agreed to?

Trump, in his Truth Social post, said that:

Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of the peace plan

All of the captives will be released very soon

Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line

That will be the first step towards a strong and durable peace

All parties will be treated fairly

Trump also thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye

The announcement represents the most significant breakthrough Trump has achieved regarding the war, after eight months of attempts at brokering an end to the conflict. During his re-election campaign, the US president had described ending the war in Gaza as one of his foreign-policy priorities.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan… BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lAUxi1UPYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2025

What remains uncertain?

The deal has raised hopes of ending the war, but important details are still unclear.

Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara said “some serious disagreements” remain between Israel and Hamas, and crucial details are yet to be hammered out. They include the timing and the extent of an Israeli withdrawal, the makeup of the post-war administration for the Gaza Strip and the fate of Hamas.

“You could say that the initial phase of the initial phase is working out,” Bishara said. According to him, both sides appeared to agree on “some sort of parameters” for a captive-prisoner exchange.

“According to the [Trump] plan, … after Hamas hands over the captives, then the war should be over,” Bishara said. But, he added, “Israel says no, the war will be over only after Hamas disarms.”

How soon could the captives be released?

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity programme on Wednesday that the captives could be released on Monday, including the bodies of those who have died.

A Hamas source said the surviving captives would be released within 72 hours of the Israeli government’s approval of the deal. Israeli officials indicated the process could be expected to start on Saturday.

Trump said he believed Iran would be part of “the whole peace situation”.

About 20 Israeli captives are believed to be alive in Gaza. Hamas and other Palestinian factions had taken about 250 captives on October 7, 2023, when they attacked Israel. More than 1,100 people died during that attack.

How did Israel react?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “a great day for Israel”.

“I offer my heartfelt thanks to President Trump and his team for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

“With God’s help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and enhance peace with our neighbours.”

With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel. From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

How did Hamas react?

Hamas released a statement, saying the agreement stipulated “an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid and a prisoner exchange”.

It thanked Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye and Trump for their mediation efforts, and it also called on Trump and other parties to “compel the occupation government to fully implement the agreement’s requirements and not allow it to evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon”.

It also said, “We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank, who have demonstrated unparalleled pride, heroism, and honour.”

“These great sacrifices and stances have thwarted the Israeli occupation’s plan for subjugation and displacement.”

Hamas, in the statement, also said that the group “will not abandon our people’s national rights: to achieve freedom, independence, and self-determination”.

What happens next?

Netanyahu said he will bring the agreement to his cabinet on Thursday for approval.

Once the vote is passed, the Israeli military will pull back. Seventy-two hours after that, Hamas is expected to begin releasing captives.

Trump is expected to travel to Egypt in the coming days. Netanyahu has also invited him to address Israel’s parliament, and Trump told Axios he is “likely” to make the trip to deliver that address.

The next stage of Trump’s plan calls for the creation of an international body, the Board of Peace, to oversee Gaza’s post-war administration. Trump will chair the board, which will include other world leaders, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.