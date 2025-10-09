News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,323

Here are the key events from day 1,323 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

People walk next to a damaged building and vehicles in a residential neighbourhood hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A residential neighbourhood hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, September 28, 2025 [Anatolii Stepanov/Reuters]

By David D. Lee and News Agencies

Published On 9 Oct 2025

Here is how things stand on Thursday, October 9, 2025:

Fighting

  • Three people were killed and one injured by Ukrainian shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region, the local governor said.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence said its forces had taken control of the settlement of Novohryhorivka in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region.
  • Russia’s air defence units destroyed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Defence Ministry data.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that his country’s forces had killed thousands of Russian soldiers in the Dobropillia region of eastern Ukraine since August 21, when they launched a counteroffensive against Moscow’s occupying troops. Zelenskyy said this information was based on a report he had received from the Ukrainian army’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskii.
  • Zelenskyy also said Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s oil facilities had degraded them to an extent that the country was experiencing energy shortages. Russia, he claimed, had been forced to turn to its diesel reserves, which it had been saving for “a rainy day”.
Ukrainian soldiers ride a military vehicle with Russian POWs in the truck bed.
Ukrainian soldiers ride a military vehicle with Russian POWs in the truck bed, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in the Sumy region, Ukraine, August 13, 2024 [Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters]

Regional security

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said recent drone incidents and other airspace violations show Europe is facing hybrid warfare to which it must respond with measures that go beyond traditional defences, speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
  • Von der Leyen said it was clear Russia’s aim was to “sow division” and “weaken support for Ukraine”, and that Europe could “either shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or meet them with unity, deterrence and resolve”. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has denied that Moscow was behind the recent drone incursions into the airspaces of multiple European nations.
Military aid

  • Russia will respond harshly if the United States supplies Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, said, emphasising that “those who supply them and those who use them will have problems”.

Diplomacy

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the impetus to find a Ukrainian peace deal, which emerged after the summit between President Putin and US President Donald Trump in August, had proven to be exhausted.
  • Ryabkov urged US leadership to take a “sober and responsible approach” to a possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying such transactions could lead to a “qualitative change” in the situation.

