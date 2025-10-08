Israeli military intercepts Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessels

The Israeli military has intercepted and boarded several boats sailing towards Gaza.

Click here to share on social media

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla said the Israeli military has attacked its convoy of boats and intercepted several vessels as they were sailing towards Gaza.

The flotilla said the military had attacked The Conscience – a boat carrying 93 journalists, doctors and activists – before it attacked and intercepted three smaller boats.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on X that a raid on the flotilla had taken place.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” the ministry said.

“The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly,” it added.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.