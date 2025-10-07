Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,321
Here are the key events from day 1,321 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 7 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Tuesday, October 7, 2025:
Fighting
- The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that “two rounds of shelling struck around 1.25 km” [less than a mile] from the perimeter of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Monday afternoon.
- IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned the attacks came as the plant has been running on emergency diesel generators for almost two weeks after losing its external power source. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of being behind recent attacks near the nuclear power station.
- Ukrainian drones hit the Feodosia oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea on Monday night causing a “large-scale fire”, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Telegram.
- A Russian attack hit the roof of a perinatal centre in Sumy, causing it to catch fire, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said in a post on Telegram. The babies, patients and employees had evacuated to a bomb shelter before the attack, Yermak added.
- Russian shelling killed two people and injured five others in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, the region’s governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a post on Telegram.
- Russian forces launched drone attacks, air strikes and artillery shelling on Ukraine’s Kherson region, killing one person and injuring three others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
- A Russian attack killed one person and injured 11 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, governor Ivan Fedorov wrote in a post on Telegram.
- A Ukrainian missile attack killed two people in Russia’s Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.
- A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in Russian-occupied Luhansk, the Russian installed regional government reported in a post on Telegram.
Regional security
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters “there is no reason to blame Russia” for recent drone sightings across Europe, describing the “whole story” as “really rather strange, to say the very least”.
- Peskov also said that “many politicians in Europe… are now inclined to blame Russia for everything”, and that they do so “unreasonably, indiscriminately”, after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently said he assumed Russia was behind the reported drone flights.
- A Polish court ruled on Monday that the Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany over his alleged involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline must remain in custody for another 40 days, his lawyer said.
Politics and diplomacy
- Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will visit Washington DC on Thursday and Friday this week for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Finnish government said on Monday.
Military aid
- Trump responded to a question from reporters on Ukraine asking the US to sell long-range Tomahawk missiles to some European countries, with the US President responding: “I would ask some questions. I’m not looking to escalate that war.”
- Trump’s comments come a day after a video was released of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the sale of Tomahawk missiles would destroy progress made in Moscow’s relationship with Washington.
- Czech President Petr Pavel urged political parties to continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine after populists that have pledged to scrap the scheme won a recent election in his country.
- “If we were to reduce or even end this support, we would primarily harm ourselves, but ending this support would also have a negative impact on Ukraine, where many more would lose their lives,” Pavel said.