Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to trio for quantum mechanics discoveries

Prize awarded for “discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling, energy quantisation in an electric circuit”.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for work on quantum mechanic tunnelling.

The award, announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday, will be presented to the trio in December “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit”.

The trio’s experiments demonstrated that quantum mechanical properties can be made concrete on a macroscopic scale, the prize-awarding body said in a statement.

Their work has “provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors,” it continued.

The prize of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.17m) is to be shared equally between the three, all of whom are based in the United States.

The king of Sweden will also present them with gold medals.

